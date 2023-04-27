A lovely Thursday afternoon is in store across the state. Temperatures will rebound from yesterday, getting into the 80s far south, 70s central, and 60s to the north and in southern Colorado. Winds will be much calmer than yesterday, especially east with gusts 20-40 mph. Plenty of sunshine will persist throughout the day before a cold front approaches from the north.

A few showers may pop up across the far north Sangre de Cristo mountains this evening ahead of the front, with the boundary officially arriving overnight. A heavier band of rain and snow will push south across the Colorado border into northeast New Mexico around 3 AM early Friday. Mountain snow over 8,000 feet is expected, lower elevation rain. The line of precipitation will move south throughout the late morning hours before dissipating by the early afternoon. As the front moves south, it will pick up winds, with gusts 30-50 mph across the southern and eastern parts of the state.

The system will quickly depart Friday night, with a wonderful weekend of weather in store. Temperatures will quickly rebound back to seasonable, if not a degree or two above, Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Sunny skies will persist Sunday with even warmer, if not hot temperatures by the afternoon. A breeze may pick up Sunday, with another storm potentially impacting the state early to mid next week.