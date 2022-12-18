Good Sunday morning everyone! It’s another chilly start to the day, so grab the thicker coats heading out the door. Temperatures are technically a few degrees warmer this morning thanks to some clouds moving in. But it’s still brutally cold either way! Temps are below 0° all across northern NM, with wind chills 10-15° below zero again. The air is so dry, which allows temps to drop more than usual. Overall, it’ll be a cloudy day with scattered rain and snow showers for western NM. Any snowfall will be limited and confined near the Continental Divide. The Sacramento Mountains could see a light dusting of snow with a quick moving storm system this afternoon. Highs will only reach near 40° for the ABQ metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and near 50° for Roswell.

Clouds clear out overnight, which will set the scene for another cold night ahead. Heading into the week, we’ll see milder temperatures with sunny skies Monday. Highs will approach 50° for Albuquerque, but for eastern NM temps will even reach the upper 50s to 60° with some stronger downsloping winds. Enjoy the warmup because another blast of winter air will strike eastern NM Thursday and Friday. Temps will plummet well below average with highs only in the 30s. It’ll be a sharp cut-off with western New Mexico avoiding the polar vortex.