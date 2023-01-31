NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another foggy morning in eastern New Mexico, with freezing fog just east of the central mountain chain. A freezing fog advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m., and roads, sidewalks and other surfaces may become icy as fog settles.

Temperatures will stay chilly all day in eastern New Mexico, thanks to the lingering fog, cloudier skies and cold front. The Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico will see a mix of sun and clouds today, with slightly cooler temperatures than Monday. There is a chance for spotty snow showers in the Four Corners area today.

Our next storm will spin south of New Mexico Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a chance for rain, wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to southern New Mexico, especially the southeast plains. Roads will be messy Wednesday morning through the afternoon.