Another day of record-setting heat for some

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record setting heat continues across western New Mexico Monday afternoon.

As high pressure continues to gain strength over the Four Corners today, another extremely hot day is on tap for the entire state with record-setting high temperatures across western New Mexico. Some low-level moisture is creeping into eastern New Mexico and will produce a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms along the mountains, with a chance for isolated dry storms in the lower elevations.

The upper level high will slowly track northwest through this week, but mostly staying around the Four Corners. Record high temperatures will continue for areas like Farmington, but the entire state will continue to deal with well-above normal high temperatures.

As the high shifts northwest, low level moisture will push as far west as the Continental Divide. This means there will be almost daily, isolated afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances across parts of the state.