NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is freezing across the state, with temperatures in the single digits, teens and twenties. The skies are mostly clear and the winds are light. Thursday will be chilly, with similar temperatures to Wednesday, climbing back into the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Winds will pick up from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, and higher gusts to around 30 mph will be possible in the Farmington area, central highlands, and mountains. Skies will stay mostly sunny for all, except northern NM, where clouds will increase, and light snow showers will be possible in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Raton Pass, and the Johnson and Bartlett Mesas from mid-afternoon through tonight. Only a dusting to a little over an inch of accumulation is likely, but it could be enough to create slippery roads tonight through Friday morning.

Friday will be a colder day, thanks to another cold front moving through the state. Temperatures will cool down by up to 10 degrees. However, temperatures will gradually warm up Saturday and Sunday, with near-normal temperatures by next week.