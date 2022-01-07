Another cold front arrives this weekend

Another cold front will sweep across New Mexico Saturday into Sunday bringing a slight drop in temperatures to finish the weekend.

Temperatures today climbed almost 50° over yesterday’s in parts of eastern New Mexico due to an impressive downslope warming effect, especially along the I-40 corridor. That westerly wind will keep temperatures mild in those areas overnight as the wind will continue into Saturday afternoon. A cold front will sweep across New Mexico from the west through the day Saturday, bringing a chance for isolated rain and mountain snow showers to areas along the New Mexico/Colorado state line through early Sunday morning. Very little rain and snow accumulation is expected.

High temperatures will be closer to average for early January Sunday. High pressure will build into the northern half of New Mexico Monday warming temperatures again. However, a tap of subtropical moisture from the southwest will bring more clouds into southern New Mexico by Monday, keeping temperatures steady. The increase in moisture could produce a few terrain induced rain and mountain snow showers across parts of western and southern New Mexico early next week, but better chances for moisture return to the southern half of the state as an upper level low moves into New Mexico Wednesday into Thursday.