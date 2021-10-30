Another cloudless evening all across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our state received 100% possible sunshine again Saturday for the 4th consecutive day! High pressure has been in control of our weather story, but things will change as we go into Halloween. This evening, expect clear skies as our temps drop rapidly after sunset once again. A backdoor cold front is arriving from the northeast overnight. This will bring us some clouds, and then cooler and breezier weather to begin Sunday. Temperatures will drop the most across the northeast zones, anywhere from 15-20 degrees even. Meanwhile, areas west won’t see anywhere near this temperature plunge. We’ll stay dry with this front, but this will give way to a rather unsettled pattern through next week.

Monday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures near average for the RGV, while cooler than average temps will persist for eastern New Mexico. We’ll see a couple of storms move near the state later next week. We could actually see some rain and snow for northeast NM late Wednesday and Thursday. So, it looks like western and central parts of our state stay dry through the extended forecast, but areas east of the mountains should see some rain.