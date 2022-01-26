NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As one winter storm moves out, snow chances will return to parts of northern New Mexico again Thursday. A quick-hitting winter storm dropped some nice snowfall across parts of northern New Mexico overnight. Skies have been clearing through the day as temperatures have remained below average for this time of year. A quick-hitting but weak storm system will move into northern New Mexico again Thursday.

Snow will begin to develop across the peaks of the northern mountains and the Raton Pass Thursday afternoon and push south into the evening. This will bring chances of snow to the upper Rio Grande Valley and the I-25 corridor in northern New Mexico. Up to one inch of snow is possible around Las Vegas, Santa Fe, and Taos. No travel problems are expected by Friday morning as the snow wraps up Thursday night.

Very cold air will settle in by Friday morning as the storm system that brought the snow Thursday will also bring cooler temperatures statewide. High pressure builds back in though this weekend, warming temperatures back above average for the end of January through early next week.

The weather pattern becomes more active once again as a storm system dives into New Mexico next Tuesday into Wednesday. This once again looks to bring back chances for rain and snow across northern and eastern New Mexico, along with colder temperatures as a backdoor cold front will also move in.