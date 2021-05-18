Another chance for rain as severe storms possible in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –This morning is quiet, with some light scattered rain and snow showers moving into northern and central New Mexico and southern Colorado. The storm from yesterday will move east towards Texas today, and the northwesterly flow behind the low will provide enough moisture for widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms. Showers will stay in northern New Mexico this morning, spreading further south and east during the day. Eastern New Mexico will be under a low severe weather threat this afternoon and evening. Storms will develop off of the dryline during the early to mid-afternoon and move eastward through the evening. The storm threats include damaging wind and small hail.

Northern NM will be very cloudy and cooler today, but southern NM will see more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The system will move out tomorrow, but there will still be a chance for some mountain showers and storms on Wednesday.