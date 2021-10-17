A brisk start for the runners Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s another clear and cold start to the day Sunday for the Duke City Marathon runners. They may need to do an extra few stretches to keep warm this morning! Temperatures are starting off near 40 degrees with light northerly breezes. Many areas north of town are subfreezing again too. But we’ll quickly warm once the sun rises. Some spots will even turn 40 degrees. This puts us in the lower 70s for high temperatures in Albuquerque and into the upper 60s for Santa Fe. Roswell will break into the middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Skies become partly cloudy later Sunday afternoon as some moisture increases from the west. We could even try to squeeze out a few rain showers over the higher spots in northwest New Mexico Sunday night into Monday morning. Otherwise, we clear out but turn breezy Monday afternoon with gusts 30-35 mph. Our temps will warm Monday ahead of the cold front later Tuesday afternoon. We return to sunny and mild weather the rest of next week.