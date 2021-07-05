Another active monsoon day returns Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture continues this week with another very active day in-store Tuesday. Showers and storms have once again developed Monday afternoon.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Local woman upset how first responders handled husband’s death
- Community: Rio Rancho woman helps honor lives lost to gun violence
- New Mexico: New Mexico teen honored for saving young girl’s life
- Crime: Suspect injured in NMSP-involved shooting in Santa Fe
- Business: Local Jazzercise company made it through pandemic with virtual classes
Watching outflow boundaries from these storms for Albuquerque’s chance for rain and storms this evening. Another active day is in store Tuesday, potentially even more active than today. Rain and storm chances begin a downward trend through starting Wednesday. By Thursday, storm chances will only be across the northern mountains.
Monsoon moisture makes a return again starting Friday, with added moisture thanks to a backdoor cold front. This will increase rain and storm chances once again for the weekend.
ReportIt@krqe.com
Terms: By sending photos/video by email to ReportIt@krqe.com, I give KRQE News 13 / Nexstar full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted in this web form. I also certify that I am over 13 years of age.