Another active monsoon day returns Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture continues this week with another very active day in-store Tuesday. Showers and storms have once again developed Monday afternoon.

Watching outflow boundaries from these storms for Albuquerque’s chance for rain and storms this evening. Another active day is in store Tuesday, potentially even more active than today. Rain and storm chances begin a downward trend through starting Wednesday. By Thursday, storm chances will only be across the northern mountains.

Monsoon moisture makes a return again starting Friday, with added moisture thanks to a backdoor cold front. This will increase rain and storm chances once again for the weekend.

