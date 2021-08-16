Another active afternoon with thunderstorms chances

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another active afternoon of storms is expected across New Mexico. A few storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain possible.

Storms are already developing Monday afternoon across the mountains of northern and southern New Mexico as an upper level disturbance is moving south through the state. This will cause another round of numerous storms today. Drier air will push into New Mexico Tuesday, limiting the chance of rain to the far southern and western parts of the state.

Another round of storms is likely Wednesday and Thursday for western and central New Mexico. Drier air once again returns from the west heading into the weekend, bringing rain chances back down.

