An unseasonably warm start to December

Unseasonably warm weather continues through the first week of December, but a pattern change may finally bring back moisture to the state next week.

Another warmer than average day across New Mexico, despite a cold front keeping temperatures as much as 10° cooler in southeastern parts of the state. Warmer weather returned to the northeastern part of the state. Temperatures remain unchanged in the western half of New Mexico. Dry and unseasonably warm weather will continue through the end of the week, even as another backdoor cold front arrives Friday. The front will drop high temperatures 5-15° across eastern New Mexico Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures continue to remain above average Sunday and Monday across the state as yet another backdoor cold front arrives Monday. The storm track, that has been staying well north of New Mexico recently, will start to dip farther south by Tuesday. This will bring a chance for rain and mountain snow to southern Colorado and extreme northern New Mexico.

The forecast becomes more uncertain after the middle of next week, but the pattern appears that it will continue to remain active into the end of the week, hopefully bringing more chances for moisture back to the state.