After a very active Christmas weekend behind us, much calmer and colder air has arrived to kick off the last week of the year. This morning is bitterly cold with wind chill values 5-10° colder than the actual temperatures. The entire state is feeling well below freezing waking up on this Tuesday. As the sun rises, temperatures will gradually warm.

Northerly winds wrapping around the large low pressure system that impacted us this past weekend will persist this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. This will allow wind chill to continue to be impactful throughout this afternoon, so make sure to bundle up if you plan on spending any time outdoors today. The departing storm will slowly push east through the mid to late week, keeping northerly winds in place. This won’t allow temperatures to rebound very quickly, gradually rising a degree or two each day through Friday when seasonable temperatures will return.

Plenty of sunshine and dry air will dominate the forecast this week. Little to no chance for rain across the state as a brief break in the active El Niño pattern arrives. A very dry and quiet end to the year weather wise, before another storm is forecast to approach the state next week. It is still uncertain, but it seems like more moisture and precipitation will arrive to kick off the new year.