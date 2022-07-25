An active week of weather is shaping up across parts of New Mexico with daily chances for rain and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall will lead to areas of flash flooding every day for some.

Southerly, monsoon moisture has returned to New Mexico today, bringing and increase in storm chances across the western and northern halves of New Mexico along with southern Colorado. Locally heavy rainfall has prompted Flash Flood Warnings and Advisories in some areas, with confirmed flash flooding in Gavilan Canyon area of Ruidoso. This will be a common theme all week long with more heavy rainfall and flash flooding likely.

Monsoon moisture will continue to stream in from the south all week long, bringing daily chances for rain and thunderstorms first to the mountainous terrain early in the afternoon. Upper level winds will mainly direct storms from south to north, bringing storm chances to the lower elevations shortly thereafter. A series of weak fronts will sweep across New Mexico this week too, adding lift and creating more showers and storms into the end of the week. For Albuquerque, rain chances will increase into the end of the week.

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with each storm this week. This means that flash flooding will be possible each day, especially over burn scar areas. That threat will increase each day too as heavy rain falls over the ground and saturates it, with more heavy rain possible over the same areas the following day. Temperatures will only be a couple degrees cooler by the end of the week.

High pressure starts to build back over New Mexico this weekend, bringing a slight downtick in storm chances into next week.