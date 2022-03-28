NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Active weather returns to New Mexico this week with a series of storm systems through Friday. The most impactful will be Tuesday, bringing rain, thunder, mountain snow, and wind.

Cloud cover began to move into New Mexico Monday, keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler than Sunday. Our next storm system approaches the state tonight, increasing winds along the central mountain chain with gusts up to 50 mph. A few isolated showers will move in overnight too, but most of the moisture will come on Tuesday.

As an upper-level low approaches New Mexico Tuesday morning, strong winds will develop ahead of it in the southern and eastern parts of the state. By Tuesday afternoon, 50-65 mph wind gusts will be possible in these parts of New Mexico, causing areas of blowing dust and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Meanwhile, scattered showers and mountain snow will begin pushing into western New Mexico Tuesday morning. The moisture will move its way to the Rio Grande Valley and central mountain chain by the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday as this storm moves over the state.

Scattered showers and mountain snow returns to the northern half of New Mexico Wednesday as another storm system moves into northeastern New Mexico. Winds won’t be nearly as strong Wednesday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure builds over the state Thursday, briefly drying us out and warming temperatures. Another weak storm system moves over northern New Mexico on Friday, bringing back chances for rain and mountain snow to northern parts of the state.

Through the end of the week, the northern mountains could pick up over half a foot of snowfall. Many areas across the state will be seeing the chance for accumulating rainfall through Friday, with anywhere from a few one-hundredths to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

Drier and warmer conditions return this weekend with high temperatures climbing back above average for the beginning of April.