An active weather pattern returns by Christmas Eve

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow chances return to parts of New Mexico late this week through Christmas, while other parts of the state will be seeing record temperatures this holiday.

Cloud cover increased today across New Mexico as upper-level moisture is streaming in from the Pacific Ocean. Temperatures keep climbing through Christmas Eve as record high temperatures will be broken, while well above average temperatures will continue elsewhere outside of northwestern New Mexico.

Low-level moisture will be on the increase across the western half of the state through the end of this week. The increase in low and mid-level moisture will bring chances for light rain and mountain snow to northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado beginning Thursday. Rain and mountain snow will expand across western, central, and northern New Mexico on Christmas Eve as an upper-level storm system clips the state. It will also bring windy weather all across New Mexico beginning late Thursday night through Friday.

A few to several inches of snow is likely through the weekend across the northern mountains in New Mexico. For many locations, the snow level will sit relatively high for the end of December, generally above 9,000′. The heaviest snow will be in the San Juan Mountains where up to 2′ of snow will be possible. Light snow will even be possible Christmas Eve into Christmas Day in the lower elevations of southwestern Colorado and western New Mexico.