NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system that has brought much-needed rain and snow to parts of western and northern New Mexico will wrap up tonight. Quieter weather moves in for Christmas Day but an active weather pattern continues into the New Year.

Rain and snow are beginning to wrap up from across New Mexico this evening but light to moderate snow will continue in the northern mountains through Christmas Day morning. Parts of the state have also seen very strong wind gusts this afternoon, but those winds will also be tapering off through the evening. Drier and slightly cooler weather arrives for Christmas Day with partly sunny skies and lighter winds.

This active weather pattern will continue into the New Year. Another chance for mountain snow will move into northern New Mexico and southern Colorado Saturday night through Sunday. A spotty shower will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley too late Christmas night into Sunday morning. Monday will bring drier weather, but another upper-level disturbance in the jet stream will move into New Mexico next Tuesday through Thursday. This will bring back chances for spotty rain showers, potentially even a few snow flurries into the lower elevations, including Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Most of the moisture will once again fall as snow in the mountains.

Temperatures will also be cooling off next week, back closer to the average for this time of year. More mountain snow chances will continue into New Year’s Eve.