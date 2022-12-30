After an active week behind us, it will be a lot quieter and drier across the state to end off the year. Breezes will begin to pick up as upper level westerly winds return Saturday, but allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s east of the Central Mountain Chain this weekend. It will be more mild west. Southern Colorado may still see a bit of activity overnight and into Saturday over the San Juan Mountains, but it’s not until New Years day that things really start to pick up.

The first storm of the new year will arrive Sunday and impact the state through Monday. Snow and rain showers will start by pushing south and east from the Four Corners and Arizona into the state. Most lower elevation precipitation will fall as rain, higher elevation snow during the day Sunday. Heaviest snow will fall across the West Central part of the state and San Juan Mountains highest elevations.

Rain will transition to snow overnight into Monday across most of the state as a cold front passes. This will create slick and possibly dangerous travel conditions far north and west early Monday morning. Temperatures may be too warm in the Rio Grande Valley to see any snow, but the best chances will be late Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow will dissipate from south to north Monday afternoon. Another, much weaker storm will impact the state Tuesday. Snow and rain is possible once again far west and north. Even more storms are possible by late next week. Remain weather aware.