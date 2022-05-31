NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture begins returning to New Mexico Tuesday night and will continue to push west through the end of this week. Every afternoon through Friday will bring chances for rain and thunderstorms to parts of the state.

Still another breezy afternoon across New Mexico, but the winds are not nearly as strong as Monday. Still, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and I-25 in northern New Mexico. Winds will relax overnight for most. A backdoor cold front will push into northeastern New Mexico, bringing scattered showers to this part of the state through Wednesday morning.

The backdoor front will push south across the eastern half of the state through Wednesday afternoon. Moisture will increase behind and ahead of the front. Storms will develop along the front in southeastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, where a couple may be strong to severe. Isolated storms will also be possible from the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and areas eastward.

A strong canyon wind will develop in Albuquerque Wednesday night as moisture pushes east with the backdoor cold front. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible late Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Moisture will make it all the way to Arizona by Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will also be possible Thursday afternoon from central New Mexico to the eastern part of the state. Another chance at scattered showers and storms will return Friday afternoon from the Rio Grande Valley to eastern New Mexico.

Westerly winds return Saturday, bringing back dry air to the entire state. Temperatures will climb with this westerly wind. Dry air will linger into early next week as high temperatures stay above average for early June.