After a paltry start to this year’s monsoon, a more typical monsoon pattern is finally going to start setting up into this weekend. Tonight is not nearly as impressive, with showers and storms fizzling out across southern New Mexico now that the sun has set.

Thursday’s storms will be a bit more widespread than today, popping up along and west of the Central Mountain Chain tomorrow afternoon. Showers and storms will push east throughout the afternoon and evening across the lower elevations. The best chance for storms over the metro will be after 4 PM and continue on and off into the overnight hours. Moisture will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler across the west, while well above average temperatures will stick around for the east.

A storm system is currently approaching the West Coast. This disturbance will push the high pressure that’s been located in Texas farther south and east. The low pressure (disturbance) and high pressure will work together to funnel up moisture across the Desert Southwest. This will be the most abundant surge of monsoon moisture so far this season. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will stick around into next week.

Starting Friday and into the upcoming weekend, widespread monsoon moisture from the high and low pressure will arrive to southern New Mexico. This moisture will slowly move north and east across the state throughout this weekend and into early next week. Burn scar flash flooding remains the main concern across the mountains with excessive rainfall possible in localized areas. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are forecast to see the most widespread activity. Keep an umbrella handy for any weekend plans!