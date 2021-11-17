Albuquerque’s first official freeze of the year likely Thursday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is bringing some of the coldest weather so far this season to New Mexico, including the first official freeze at the Albuquerque Sunport Thursday morning.

A strong back door cold front moved into eastern New Mexico today, bringing temperatures as much as 30° colder than Tuesday afternoon. This front will squeeze through the gaps in the central mountain chain and into the Rio Grande Valley late this evening, bringing wind gusts up to 35 mph in Albuquerque, and up to 45 mph in far southern New Mexico. This front will make it to the Arizona border by Thursday morning, bringing freezing temperatures in many locations by sunrise.

Thursday afternoon high temperatures will hover around normal for this time of year but this cooldown will be short-lived. Westerly winds will bring in warmer temperatures on Friday, continuing through Saturday, with breezy conditions in the eastern half of the state. Another backdoor front briefly cools off temperatures on Sunday, especially across the east.

Finally, a pattern change looks likely next Tuesday and Wednesday as the storm track realigns itself over New Mexico.