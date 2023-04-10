A warming trend continues all across New Mexico to start the week. Albuquerque’s first 80° day of the year is possible Tuesday.

Temperatures climbed all weekend long and that warming trend continues into this week. High temperatures Monday are some of the warmest we’ve seen all year. Even warmer weather is on the way Tuesday, when Albuquerque could see its first 80° day of the year. A few spotty showers will try and develop Tuesday afternoon across western New Mexico and the central mountain chain. However, little to no rain is expected with extremely dry air at the ground.

Temperatures peak this week on Wednesday as a southwesterly breeze begins to pick up. Once again, a few spotty showers will be possible in western and central parts of New Mexico. Most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground, but virga could result in localized windy conditions.

Winds pick up statewide on Thursday. Widespread gusts up to 45 mph will be likely. This will bring a high fire danger to eastern New Mexico. A few spotty showers and mountain snow is possible Thursday across western and northern New Mexico into southern Colorado. A better chance for rain and mountain snow in these parts of the state will be Friday as a cold front sweeps through the region. This cold front will leave us cooler for Friday, and with a breezy, westerly wind.

Winds die down this weekend as a warming trend resumes again.