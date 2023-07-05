The heat will continue into Thursday afternoon when Albuquerque will once again climb to around 100°. Temperatures stay above average for the next several days.

It is once again one of the hottest days of the year across New Mexico Wednesday. Albuquerque saw its hottest day so far this year making it to 99°. Severe storms are ending tonight and we will see quieter weather overnight.

Another hot day is on the way Thursday with Albuquerque once again making it to around 100°. Thursday will be a drier day too, with a couple isolated storms possible over the Sacramento Mountains again and even over the western higher terrain. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Friday and Saturday across the state thanks to an increase in cloud cover. We will also see a couple spotty afternoon storms, mainly over the mountains and adjacent higher elevations through Sunday.

Temperatures start climbing again on Sunday as high pressure moves back over New Mexico and gains strength. This will bring a stretch of even hotter temperatures next week across New Mexico, with multiple days of triple-digit high temperatures possible in Albuquerque.