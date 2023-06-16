High winds will bring a high fire danger again across New Mexico Saturday. Temperatures will keep getting hotter into next week.

High temperatures keep climbing closer to average for this time of year across New Mexico, with above average temperatures in the southeast part of the state. Winds have died down tonight though. A few afternoon showers and storms will once again develop around the Four Corners and southern Colorado Saturday afternoon, while high winds pick back up across New Mexico. The winds will result in yet another day of high fire danger. A weak cold front will sweep across New Mexico Saturday, keeping high temperatures similar to where we saw them today.

Drier air will be pushing back into all of New Mexico Sunday with lighter winds in the afternoon. The temperature warming trend will pick up again Sunday and continue into next week. Albuquerque should finally see our first 90° day of the year Sunday, the fourth latest on record.

Next week will be a very hot one all across the state. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon and that will keep an elevated fire danger across the southern half of the state. However, the heat will be the biggest story as high temperatures will climb above average. Staying in the mid 90s in Albuquerque and in the triple-digits across southeast New Mexico.