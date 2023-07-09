Temperatures at the Albuquerque Sunport officially hit 100° for the first time this year. More triple-digit heat is on the way this week.

Once again, it’s a very hot day across New Mexico with Albuquerque officially hitting 100° at the Sunport for the first time this year. In southern New Mexico, temperatures once again climbed into the triple-digits in the lower elevations. Scattered storms have developed across the Sacramento Mountains and Gila. These storms will taper off overnight, but lingering light rain will be possible in the Rio Grande, all the way up to the Albuquerque Metro, Monday morning.

We are finally starting to see monsoon storms make their way into New Mexico this week across western New Mexico. Widespread, isolated storms will develop Monday afternoon. Some rain will struggle to make it to the lower elevations. Burn scar flash flooding will be possible Monday afternoon from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Burn Scar to the Black and McBride Burn Scars in southern New Mexico. Storms will be capable of strong winds and blowing dust along with locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler thanks to the storms and cloud cover.

Drier air returns Tuesday, bringing only spotty afternoon storm chances to parts of New Mexico for the next several days. The best chances for rain are going to be across the western higher elevations and the Sacramento Mountains where monsoon moisture will help to produce daily chances for storms.

Meanwhile, high pressure is going to continue to bring well-above average heat to the state. Temperatures will soar into the 90s and triple-digits across the lower elevations of New Mexico. Many areas will see record to near-record high temperatures. Albuquerque will begin a stretch of triple-digit high temperatures on Tuesday that will continue into the weekend.