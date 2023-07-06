Albuquerque once again make it to near 100°. Isolated storms keep temperatures a few degrees cooler Friday before even hotter weather is on the way next week.

The heat is on again today across New Mexico. So far, the Albuquerque Sunport has still not reached the triple-digit mark though Thursday, despite other parts of the metro making it above 100°. Storms have also formed Thursday afternoon along the Sacramento Mountains and west of Vaughn. These storms will end as the sun goes down tonight, but it will remain a very warm night across the state.

Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Friday and Saturday across New Mexico thanks to an increase in moisture. That will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms across the state, especially across the higher elevations and eastern New Mexico. Another round of afternoon storms will develop Saturday and Sunday.

A stretch of very hot weather will begin Sunday as high pressure moves back over New Mexico. Temperatures will only climb even higher heading into the middle of next week, with high temperatures staying in the triple-digits in Albuquerque. We will see record and near record high temperatures across the state next week as well. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible each afternoon, but again mainly across the higher elevations and mountain ranges.