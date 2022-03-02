NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque hit 70° Wednesday afternoon for the first time this year. Warmer and windier weather moves in by the end of the week ahead of an unsettled weather pattern.

Much warmer weather moved into New Mexico Wednesday afternoon with many areas climbing into the 60s, 70s, and even 80s today. Southerly winds will return Thursday, bringing in an increase in cloud cover, especially into southern New Mexico. Despite the clouds, temperatures will still be very warm in the afternoon and keep temperatures very mild into Friday morning.

Our weather becomes more unsettled beginning Friday as fast-moving upper-level winds move into the state bringing windy weather across New Mexico. Strong winds will combine with dry air in eastern parts of the state creating a high fire danger in the afternoon.

Blowing dust will be likely in southwestern parts of New Mexico. A storm system will begin to cool temperatures off Friday afternoon across northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado as snow begins to move into the San Juan Mountains Friday night.

A series of storm systems will travel along or near the New Mexico/Colorado state line beginning Friday night through early next week. These storm system systems will bring good chances for snow to the northern and western high terrain along with southern Colorado.

It is possible that snow levels will drop to valley floors early Sunday morning, bringing snow to areas in western and northern New Mexico. Temperatures will be cooler statewide through early next week.