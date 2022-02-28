NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warm and dry weather will stick around New Mexico through the middle of this week. Albuquerque could see its first 70° day of the year as early as Wednesday.

Temperatures continued their upward trend today across New Mexico, despite a layer of clouds that moved in along and south of I-40 since Monday morning. Those clouds will push south overnight.

By Tuesday afternoon, sunshine will return to every corner of the state and high temperatures will be as much as 10° warmer. This warming trend continues into Wednesday when Albuquerque will likely see its first 70° of the year. High temperatures will continue to hover well above average through Friday for most.

Winds increase though, especially in eastern New Mexico, as upper-level winds increase ahead of a storm system Thursday and Friday. Clouds will move in ahead of an approaching storm system on Thursday, but it will not keep temperatures much cooler.

On Friday, a storm system will move into northwestern New Mexico, bringing rain and mountain snow to the higher elevations of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Temperatures will begin to cool off behind this storm system. It will bring cooler temperatures statewide through the weekend.