Dangerous heat continues all across New Mexico this week. A stretch of triple-digit temperatures began Tuesday in Albuquerque.

Temperatures climbed into the triple-digits for the second time this year in Albuquerque, while southern parts of New Mexico are looking at over 20 days of 100°+ heat. However, today begins a stretch of 100s in the Albuquerque metro and other parts of New Mexico.

Scattered storms will once again return to the southern half of New Mexico Wednesday. These storms will once again be capable of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Despite the rain, it is still going to be an extremely hot day all across the state. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories either continue or go into effect across parts of the state. Storms will taper off Wednesday night.

There is little relief in sight from this heat the next several days. High temperatures are going to continue to stay well-above average and even near record high values for the next several days. The only relief will be a couple very weak backdoor cold fronts in eastern New Mexico, which will cool that half of the state off by a few degrees, and the daily chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly across southern New Mexico. Otherwise, the entire state will continue to see several more days (at least) of dangerously hot temperatures.