Above-average moisture continues to surge across the state bringing more chances for afternoon showers and storms. The activity from early this evening will continue to dissipate across northern New Mexico, with a stronger line of storms expected to move from southwest to southeast overnight.

Early Sunday morning will be calm and dry before more storms arrive by the afternoon. Low pressure situated over Arizona today will move into northern New Mexico tomorrow. This will draw a lot of the moisture into the northern and eastern parts of the state.

Scattered showers and storms will form along and east of the Central Mountain Chain, as well across the Northern Mountains. The Rio Grande Valley and west central mountains will still have the chance to see isolated rain, but not nearly as heavy or widespread as Saturday. Temperatures will remain below average this weekend with the increased clouds.

Isolated showers and storms are still possible early next week, but will mostly favor high terrain/mountains with drier air arriving at the surface.

Drier air will continue to push across the state through mid-next week. However, the active weather will continue with more rain chances arriving late next week. That system is still very uncertain, but the wet weather is not expected to go anywhere anytime soon.