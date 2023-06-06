Another round of afternoon showers and storms will develop across New Mexico Wednesday. Drier air will begin pushing into the southwest part of the state.

Storms brought heavy rain, strong winds, hail and flash flooding across parts of New Mexico Tuesday. Showers and storms are still ongoing Tuesday night along and east of the Rio Grande Valley. These will end by Wednesday morning though.

Another round of isolated showers and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon across the mountains and quickly move east into the evening. A few strong to severe storms will once again be possible. Drier air will start moving into southwest New Mexico though. This drier air will push rain chances farther north on Thursday, keeping storm chances up near the Colorado state line and northeast New Mexico.

Drier air returns to nearly the entire state by Friday as warmer temperatures also return. A drier pattern will take hold into next week with warmer weather on the way.