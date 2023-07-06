Isolated storms keep temperatures a few degrees cooler Friday. Even hotter weather is on the way next week.

The heat was on again Thursday across New Mexico. However, the Albuquerque Sunport has still not reached the triple-digit mark this year, despite other parts of the metro making it above 100°.

Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Friday and Saturday across New Mexico thanks to an increase in moisture. That will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms across the state, especially across the higher elevations and eastern New Mexico. Another round of afternoon storms will develop Saturday and Sunday.

A stretch of very hot weather will begin Sunday as high pressure moves back over New Mexico. Temperatures will only climb even higher heading into the middle of next week, with high temperatures staying in the triple-digits in Albuquerque. We will see record and near record high temperatures across the state next week as well. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible each afternoon, but again mainly across the higher elevations and mountain ranges.