NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains and across the Gila and Black Mountains. Just south of Ruidoso along highway 70 has picked up almost 2” of rain causing some flooding on the roads. Be careful if you’re under any warning this afternoon, as the storms can cause deadly flooding.

Overall, we’re seeing the heavier rain shift from north to south and more specifically northeast to southwest. Dry air is wrapping around the ridge of high pressure which is in eastern Colorado. So, the eastern half of our state will also begin drying the next few days. High temperatures will return slightly above average for the Albuquerque metro area with highs into the lower 90s. Santa Fe will warm into the lower to middle 80s with mostly sunny skies. It’ll be a much drier weekend for the bigger cities compared to last.