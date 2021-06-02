Afternoon storms continue with warmer temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Temperatures will be climbing into the weekend as daily, afternoon storm chances continue.

An active and wet weather pattern continues across New Mexico through the upcoming weekend. Storms will develop across the mountains in the early afternoon and take a southerly motion, bringing storm chances to the valleys and lower elevations.

Afternoon high temperatures will be climbing each day through the weekend and into early next week, especially as high pressure builds in by early next week, bringing an end to rain and storm chances for most.