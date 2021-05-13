Afternoon storm chances return through Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Afternoon thunderstorm chances return for parts of southern and eastern New Mexico through Saturday.

A weak ridge of high pressure is building over the state, bringing warmer temperatures through the weekend. Afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Friday and Saturday before we briefly dry out on Sunday.

Another storm system moves into the state early next week, but there is still some uncertainty with this storm. It does look like better chances for rain and storms returns at least through the first half of next week.

