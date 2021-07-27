Afternoon storm chances continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Afternoon storm chances continue this week, especially for areas along and west of the central mountain chain. This active monsoon continues to remain active for the next several days, especially across the western half of New Mexico. There is a good chance for scattered storms along and west of the central mountain chain today. Some drier air begins to move into the eastern half of the state, and that will limit the chance for rain through the end of the week.

An easterly wave, bringing additional moisture and added lift, with a move into western New Mexico by Thursday. This will bring a slight increase in rain chances to those along and west of the Rio Grande Valley, along with the threat for isolated pockets of heavy rain.

Southerly moisture will increase this weekend, and that will bring an increase in rain chances statewide.

