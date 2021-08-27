Afternoon storm chances continue through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered storm chances will continue in the afternoons and evenings through the weekend. Look for another active end to next week. ]

Afternoon and evening storm chances will continue across New Mexico through the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible with these storms, increasing the risk for flash flooding, especially over areas that have already been seeing heavy rain. Colliding outflow boundaries in the evening will be the best chance for storms in the Albuquerque metro.

High pressure will begin to build over the state by Sunday and bring in drier air to start next week. This will limit the chance for rain, with the exception of some of the high terrain, next Monday and Tuesday. However, the area of high pressure will shift east by Wednesday. This will draw up the remnant moisture of what is currently Tropical Storm Nora in the eastern Pacific Ocean and will likely bring stormy weather and heavy rain late next week to the western half of the state.