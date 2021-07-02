Afternoon storm chances continue through the holiday weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon storms will continue through the holiday weekend. Friday storms will taper off overnight.

Rounds of afternoon showers and storms will continue through the Fourth of July weekend, as storms develop across the mountains and move south into the lower elevations. Heavy rain and flooding will continue to be a threat.

Another uptick in storm activity is likely Monday and Tuesday next week as temperatures climb, adding more instability with abundant monsoon moisture in place. As high pressure begins to move closer to New Mexico by the end of next week, rain chances will become more isolated, with the best chances staying over the mountains.