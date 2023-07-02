Daily afternoon storms will continue to be possible for parts of New Mexico this week. Hotter weather moves in this week as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving southeast across New Mexico Sunday evening. While most of these storms will move out of the state or end by 10 p.m., a few spotty showers may linger overnight across northeast New Mexico.

Another round of afternoon storms will develop across the mountains of northern and southern New Mexico Monday. The best chance for stronger thunderstorms will be in the southeast part of the state, where storms will drift off the Sacramento Mountains. There is another risk of burn scar flooding Monday afternoon.

High pressure begins moving into western New Mexico for the Fourth of July. This will bring hotter temperatures statewide and a lower rain and thunderstorm chance. Storm chances will mainly stay across the higher elevations of northern and southern New Mexico again.

High temperatures will get close to 100° Tuesday in Albuquerque and Farmington, with triple-digit heat returning to the southern and southeastern parts of the state. A gusty east canyon wind may develop late Monday evening or early Monday night into the Albuquerque metro. Winds could gust to over 35 mph at times before dying down by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will climb even higher on Wednesday across New Mexico. A monsoon pattern tries to develop for the second half of the week, bringing a plume of moisture across western and northern New Mexico Thursday and Friday. This will bring more afternoon storm chances into the weekend.