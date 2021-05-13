Rain chances heading into the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture creeping up from the south will fuel afternoon thunderstorms both Friday and Saturday. Areas south of I-40 will have the best chance to get rain.
Sunday looks dry with southwest winds ahead of our next storm. That storm will move in early next week with widespread rain and storms.