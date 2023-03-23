A very active weather pattern will persist today and tomorrow as the upper level jet and associated disturbance cross the state. Scattered rain showers are pushing across the state very quickly from southwest to northeast. The entire I-25 corridor is being impacted by rain from north to south across New Mexico. Mountain snow is falling over the Northern Mountains and East Mountains, dissipating later this evening. Winds are gusty south as well, with a Wind Advisory in place for the Sacramento Mountains until 7 pm with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds will persist down south tomorrow, with a High Wind Watch in effect for Eddy county including Carlsbad. With windy an drier conditions farther east on Friday, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the southwestern corner of the state. The rest of the state will be dealing with an arctic storm that will arrive Friday, bringing snow across the Arizona border early Friday.

Snow will push east into Friday morning, bringing the potential for some snow/rain mix in the metro. This will transition to all rain by the afternoon, while mountain areas continue to see snow. Snow levels will lower tomorrow morning as well with freezing temperatures. This weekend is trending a lot drier with below average temperatures. Early next week looks lovely and dry, before another potential storm impacts the state late next week. Remain weather aware.