Active weather pattern continues with more scattered rain in forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing quite a bit of humidity this morning left around from Saturday’s storms which dumped heavy rainfall across parts of eastern New Mexico. With that said, temperatures have trended milder too with all the moisture both on the ground and in the air. We’ll keep the showers going in the forecast, but only for a select few today. East of the northern mountains will see scattered stronger storms once again, especially closer to Texas. Damaging wind gusts with isolated hail can also be expected in some of these storms.

Come Monday, another Pacific low will move in across our state. This will keep the rain chances going for half of the state through Wednesday. Also, cooler temperatures are expected across the northeast with highs only in the middle 60s! Otherwise, we’ll begin drying out mid to late week but another trough is waiting for us out west. So, the active weather continues through next weekend. This should help alleviate some of the drought conditions.