Active weather pattern continues with more scattered rain in forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re seeing quite a bit of humidity this morning left around from Saturday’s storms which dumped heavy rainfall across parts of eastern New Mexico. With that said, temperatures have trended milder too with all the moisture both on the ground and in the air. We’ll keep the showers going in the forecast, but only for a select few today. East of the northern mountains will see scattered stronger storms once again, especially closer to Texas. Damaging wind gusts with isolated hail can also be expected in some of these storms.

Story continues below:

Come Monday, another Pacific low will move in across our state. This will keep the rain chances going for half of the state through Wednesday. Also, cooler temperatures are expected across the northeast with highs only in the middle 60s! Otherwise, we’ll begin drying out mid to late week but another trough is waiting for us out west. So, the active weather continues through next weekend. This should help alleviate some of the drought conditions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES