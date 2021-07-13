Active weather pattern continues this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and storm chances increase by the middle of the week as a storm system passes to our north. Another chance for isolated afternoon storms will develop this afternoon across the northwestern half of New Mexico as an upper-level high spins over southern California.

An upper-level disturbance will develop Wednesday near the Four Corners and will move eastward into Thursday. This will provide lift to bring scattered storms across New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, through the overnight, and through Thursday.

Monsoon rain chances will continue even after the upper-level storm system exits. Afternoon storms will continue to remain possible through the weekend and into next week.

