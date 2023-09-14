Our active weather pattern will continue for the next few days. Drier air will return for some though with temperatures stay cooler than average into the weekend.

Storms continue to bring the threat of heavy rainfall across parts of New Mexico Thursday afternoon. Drier air has starting pushing into southern and western New Mexico today though. Storms will taper off across most of the state tonight, but a few showers and storms will stick around into Friday morning across northern New Mexico. This is thanks to a weak area of low pressure moving into southern Colorado.

A backdoor cold front will be pushing through eastern New Mexico Friday, slowing down the warming trend across that half of the state. It will bring an east canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley by Friday night, with gusts up to 35 mph possible. The cold front, along with the low pressure system in southern Colorado, will bring more afternoon storms across northern and eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon.

Drier air will continue to move in for many on Saturday, with the exception of a few isolated storms again across northern and eastern New Mexico. A weak ridge of high pressure will help to bring more seasonable temperatures Sunday afternoon. Storms will also return to western and southern parts of the state Sunday afternoon.

Seasonable temperatures will continue next week as we hold onto a more fall-like weather pattern. A few storm chances will stick around on Monday, but the rest of the week will remain mostly dry.