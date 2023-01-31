This morning, eastern New Mexico once again woke up with a thick layer of low level cloud coverage and fog as a cold front stalls out. This fog is still apparent further east along I-40 and closer to the Texas border, and with temperatures below freezing still, freezing fog remains a slight concern. Fog is already starting to clear north into this afternoon, but temperatures are forecast to remain quite chilly east, just a few degrees cooler west.

While isolated snow flurries are possible over the Four Corners and Northern Mountains, the best chance for travel impacts will be into tomorrow as a large low pressure system passes to our south. This will allow moisture to surge across the south and southeastern parts of the state. Mountain snow and valley rain is expected south, mainly west of the Central Mountain Chain.

Southeast parts of the state have the best potential for freezing drizzle and ice accumulation Wednesday into early Thursday. Mainly Lea and Eddy Counties are expected to have the highest impacts with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 PM Wednesday – up to .10 of ice accumulation possible. Much warmer, calmer, and comfortable weather will arrive by the weekend…we will be in the upper 50s in Albuquerque both Saturday and Sunday!