NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Strong winds will relax overnight as the rain and mountain snow mostly comes to an end. Another storm system brings more rain, storms, and mountain snow to the state Wednesday.

The main story today has been the wind, with gusts between 50-70 mph across parts of southern and eastern New Mexico. The wind has calmed down tonight tonight, however, it will still remain breezy in eastern New Mexico as a cold front pushes south overnight.

While most of the rain and snow will taper off tonight, our next storm system will begin to move into New Mexico with a backdoor cold front pushing south across eastern New Mexico. This will bring heavy snow to the Raton Pass and surrounding mesas, along with the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Showers will develop along this front as it pushes south early Wednesday morning too.

With daytime heating in the afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop across much of the state, including around Albuquerque. Winds will remain breezy to strong in western New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Showers and storms end by Wednesday night.

Thursday will see a brief break between storm systems as a ridge of high pressure quickly moves over New Mexico. This will bring warmer, but breezy weather Thursday afternoon. Thursday night, a round of showers will move across the northern half of New Mexico. Our third and final storm of the week will arrive Friday afternoon. This storm will only bring a chance for light rain and mountain snow to areas along and north of I-40.

Westerly winds return this weekend as our parade of storms comes to an end. Drier and much warmer weather will arrive for the weekend as a result, with high temperatures climbing back above average for this time of year.

Another storm system is possible to begin next week, bringing back chances for rain to parts of the state.