NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a very wet, active day across New Mexico as a large upper-level low-pressure system impacts the state. A healthy amount of snow has been falling all day across the Central Mountain Chain and up into the Four Corners. Rain has been falling south and east where temperatures are too warm for snow. Much of the activity will dissipate overnight from south to north. Gusty winds will continue over the East Mountains into early Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow, a second, weaker storm will impact the state. Another round of snow will push into west-central New Mexico early tomorrow afternoon. The snow will push north/east until it reaches the Central Mountain Chain. Totals tomorrow will not nearly be as high as today, but an additional few inches are expected through late Tuesday evening.

After Tuesday, weather conditions will really calm down across the state. High pressure from Mexico will build in from the south, bringing in much drier and quieter weather for the mid to later parts of the week. Winds will die down and temperatures will warm back to seasonable, if not above average to end of the week.