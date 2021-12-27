Active pattern keeps rain and snow chances around

Multiple storm systems are on the way this week that will bring widespread rain and snow chances to New Mexico.

Light rain and snow will taper off tonight, with the exception of the San Juan Mountains where snow will be picking up. Winds will also pick up across the south central mountains. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in the Ruidoso area overnight through Tuesday morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect tonight through Wednesday morning for parts of northern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado. There will be a chance for isolated showers Tuesday in the Albuquerque metro, and a very light mix of rain and snow early Wednesday morning.

Rain and snow tapers off Wednesday morning, but moisture will begin streaming in ahead of our next storm system. Winds will continue to remain breezy to strong at times, especially across the high terrain and the east slopes of the central mountain chain. A more significant storm may impact New Mexico New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Once again, rain and mountain snow will be likely across the western and northern parts of the state. Heavy snow will be possible in the northern and western mountains. A mix of rain and snow will even be possible in the Albuquerque metro area. Temperatures will be much cooler with this storm system as well heading into the new year.

This active storm pattern looks to begin to wane by Saturday evening as drier weather looks to move back into the state. Temperatures will also slowly climb the first week of 2022.