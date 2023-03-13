NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This weekend was a windy one, with much quieter winds across the state today. However, with strong upper level winds still overhead, showers and a few isolated storms are expected north of I-40. Snow flurries are expected in higher elevations. This will keep temperatures across the state a couple degrees below average, along with cloud coverage.

Tomorrow will be much calmer and quieter as high pressure builds over the state. This will allow for more sunshine, continues calmer breezes, and even warmer temperatures. Temperatures will warm across the south and east through Wednesday before a storm arrives Wednesday evening. Wednesday’s storm will approach from the northwest, keeping temperatures cooler over the Four Corners.

Valley rain and mountain snow are expected across the northern two thirds of the state starting later Wednesday as moisture from the atmospheric river slamming into California pushes into New Mexico. The rain and snow will continue into Thursday as the storm slowly moves east. This storm will bring the state better chances for precipitation, but it will also bring back the gusty winds. The southern two thirds of the state will be dealing with strong to potentially damaging wind gusts Wednesday, 55-60+ mph possible especially over the mountains. Enjoy high temperatures above 60° to kick off this week, because it will feel very different stepping outside by Friday.